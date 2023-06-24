Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

UL stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.39%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.