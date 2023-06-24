United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $65.04

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.04, but opened at $63.15. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 490,213 shares changing hands.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USO. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 310.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

