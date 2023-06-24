Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Shares Gap Down to $20.81

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.81, but opened at $20.20. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1,555 shares trading hands.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $783.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

