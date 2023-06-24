Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.16.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

