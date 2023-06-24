Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after buying an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $72.85 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.