Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 146,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 298,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,897 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43.
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
