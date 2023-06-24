Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $192.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.20.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

