Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,547 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $111,921,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after buying an additional 370,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.32 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

