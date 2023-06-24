Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases 284 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 13,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 77,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 34,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $186.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

