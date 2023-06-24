Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after buying an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $165.59 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.55 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.