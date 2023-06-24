Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $414.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

