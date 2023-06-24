Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,175 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,734,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,398 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.04 million. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,367 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,770. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

