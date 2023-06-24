Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Embecta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Embecta by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Embecta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Embecta by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMBC stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

