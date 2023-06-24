Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of IRWD opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,751. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

