Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

