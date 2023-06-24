Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 1,393 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,049,000 after buying an additional 947,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,920,000 after buying an additional 599,605 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZION. Hovde Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

