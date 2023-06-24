Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $404.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.18.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

