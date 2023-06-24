Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 27 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $404.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.18.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Deere & Company from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.