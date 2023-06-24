Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 77 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $524.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

