Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.10.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,016,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,016,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 843,345 shares of company stock valued at $36,315,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

