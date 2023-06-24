Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Qualys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $646,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,304,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.