Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $501.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $468.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

