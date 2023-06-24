Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

RF opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.