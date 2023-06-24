Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,082 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ONB. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 472.0% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,306.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

