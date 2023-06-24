Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $204,000 Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240,574 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Cohu by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

