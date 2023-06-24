Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $479.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.38 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -43.19%.

MATW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

