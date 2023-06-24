Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $258,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macy’s Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of M stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.