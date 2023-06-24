Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $259,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 203,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 135,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 31,528 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.19 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xerox news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

