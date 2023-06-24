Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $281,000 Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,524,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

