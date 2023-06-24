Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.21 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.