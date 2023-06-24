Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $419,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $345.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.01.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.83.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.