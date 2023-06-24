Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $494,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $7,768,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

