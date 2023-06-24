Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

