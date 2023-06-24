Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $162.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

