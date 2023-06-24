Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.42.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
