Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 863.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 76.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 201.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Insider Activity

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $433.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,661 shares of company stock worth $480,645 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

