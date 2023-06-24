Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,645 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

BOX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 221.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,120. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

