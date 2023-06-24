Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 104 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.34 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $74.87 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

