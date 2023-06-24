Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.56 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $59,816.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $59,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $249,332.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,781,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,563,029.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,067,577 shares of company stock valued at $27,597,536. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

