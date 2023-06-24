Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 4,841 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.98. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

