Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 506,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOPE stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

