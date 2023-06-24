Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases New Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,286,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 584,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.42.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

