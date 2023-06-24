Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,230,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.