Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. TheStreet lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

DXC opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $33.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

