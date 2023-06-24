Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,197,000 after acquiring an additional 342,927 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,118,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 731,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,032,000 after buying an additional 81,043 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Insider Activity at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.