Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 275 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Post were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Post by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Post by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Post by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Post by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Post by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, with a total value of $86,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of POST opened at $85.09 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

