Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,065 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE OII opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 2.82.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

