Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $223,000 Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,889,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,606,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Essent Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

