Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $226,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.