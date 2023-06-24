Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $232,000 Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

Featured Articles

