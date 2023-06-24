Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

